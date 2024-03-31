iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Plans Dividend of $0.20

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2004 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 3,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

