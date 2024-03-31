Verge Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Verge has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $112.77 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.00895705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00146840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00180530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.