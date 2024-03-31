ICON Price Up 17% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. ICON has a market cap of $355.57 million and $20.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 17% higher against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,137,983 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,103,896.8461336 with 987,103,896.5595715 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35815593 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $72,793,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
