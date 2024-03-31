ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:BITI)

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

BITI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 7,823,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

Get ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITI. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 417,349 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.