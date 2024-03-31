IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Stock Performance
IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.
About IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF
