Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Reduced by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 847,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,519. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

