Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.52. 125,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

