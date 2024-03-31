Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 830 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,323.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.