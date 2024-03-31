Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 830 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ABBV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,323.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
