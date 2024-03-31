IRON Financial LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $198.61 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

