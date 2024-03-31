AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 830,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,607. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

