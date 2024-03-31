AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 7,437 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.