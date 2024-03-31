AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.