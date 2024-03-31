AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,869 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 2,137,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

