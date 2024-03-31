iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.78. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

