274 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.49 and a 200-day moving average of $259.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

