Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

