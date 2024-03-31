QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $150,364.91 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $150,364.91 and $268.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00014791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,913.11 or 0.99899168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00143668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127421 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $460.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

