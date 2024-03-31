First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 29th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.16. 40,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.