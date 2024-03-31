Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 865,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,900. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.