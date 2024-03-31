ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 2.9 %

ACR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,107. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.97. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 84.01 and a quick ratio of 84.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

