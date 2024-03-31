AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,511.96. 262,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,646.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,509.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.86.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

