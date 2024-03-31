AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,387 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 143,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.92. 23,066,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,919,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

