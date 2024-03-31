AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 594 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after buying an additional 597,958 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

