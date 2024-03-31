AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.