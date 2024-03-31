AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Shares of COF stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

