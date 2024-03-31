AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,889 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. 3,053,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

