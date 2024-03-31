AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 202 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 248,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

