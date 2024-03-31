AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 14,104 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 31,546,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,652,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

