AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.36% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,899 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.
About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.
