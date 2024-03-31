AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.36% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,899 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.