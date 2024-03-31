Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,144 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,771,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
