Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,683,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,006. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

