Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

