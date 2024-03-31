Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

