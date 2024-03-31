Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.84. 185,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

