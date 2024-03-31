Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.28. 4,657,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $128.64.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

