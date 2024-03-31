Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

