Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $180.49. 57,628,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,405,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

