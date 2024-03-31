iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Declares Dividend of $0.17

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
IBIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $25.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
