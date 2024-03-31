ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE) to Issue Dividend of $2.13

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.1304 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BETE traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $86.38. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $96.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.