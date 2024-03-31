F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:ZTEN)

F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZTEN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290. F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87.

