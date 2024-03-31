ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SETH)

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SETH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. 19,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73. ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.83.
