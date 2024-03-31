Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:CCEF)

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

CCEF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

