Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 346,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
