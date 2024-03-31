iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,220. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

