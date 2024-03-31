Fifth Third Bancorp Has $49.56 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $762.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

