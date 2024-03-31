General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $55,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,868,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.49. The stock had a trading volume of 644,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $284.75.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GD
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.