Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 957 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

