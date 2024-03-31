MetisDAO Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $543.33 million and $30.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $103.48 or 0.00146553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.55033455 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $20,209,149.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

