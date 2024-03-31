PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 653,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

