BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 135,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,110. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

